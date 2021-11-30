Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schroders from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. Schroders has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.