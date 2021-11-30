Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

