VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company.

EINC opened at C$19.35 on Monday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$26.06.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.