Core & Main (CNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

