American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

