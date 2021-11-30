American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

HOT.UN opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$318.50 million and a PE ratio of -11.77. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.84.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,396.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

