Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

AQX stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Aquis Exchange has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 733 ($9.58). The company has a market cap of £178.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.12.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.