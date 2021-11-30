Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.03 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,281.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

