Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

