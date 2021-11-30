ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($16.82) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.88 ($15.77).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

