IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62).

IGG opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Friday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 851.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

