Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 123.10 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a market capitalization of £648.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

