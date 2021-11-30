Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £281.06 million and a PE ratio of 31.86. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

