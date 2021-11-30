ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 379 1269 1297 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.88 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 20.49

ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.42% 4.60% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience competitors beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.