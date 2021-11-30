Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.29.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BBY opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

