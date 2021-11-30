Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Shares Down 2.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 724,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,656,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

