Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Down 40.6% in November

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unico American alerts:

Shares of UNAM opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.03. Unico American has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.