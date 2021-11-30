Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Trading Up 11%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.