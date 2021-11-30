Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 130,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.
In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Transcat stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Transcat has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
