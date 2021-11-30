Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 130,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Transcat has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

