Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.57.

NYSE SUI opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

