Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

