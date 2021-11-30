Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s (PBBGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

