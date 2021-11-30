Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s (PBBGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.