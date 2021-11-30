Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guidewire Software stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

