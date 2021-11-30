SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Several analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

