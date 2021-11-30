Nordstrom, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

