Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

LGD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

Shares of LGD opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$325.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.

In other news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,822.07.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

