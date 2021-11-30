Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bodycote plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bodycote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

