Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

