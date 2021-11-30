Synopsys (SNPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $355.87 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $361.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.67.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

