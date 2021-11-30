Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $320.74 on Friday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.