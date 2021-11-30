Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

SWPRF opened at $100.25 on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57.

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

