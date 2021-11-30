Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.
SWPRF opened at $100.25 on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57.
About Swiss Prime Site
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.