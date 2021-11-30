United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

