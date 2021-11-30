Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €240.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €263.21 ($299.11).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €164.52 ($186.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €189.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.40.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

