Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.