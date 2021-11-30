Critical Review: Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) & Its Rivals

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS: FRFHF) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fairfax Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.94% 19.27% 4.29% Fairfax Financial Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fairfax Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fairfax Financial Competitors 672 2980 2658 144 2.35

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus price target of $707.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.84%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion $218.40 million 3.67 Fairfax Financial Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.68

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fairfax Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

