Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €232.00 ($263.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €192.08 ($218.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €198.53 and its 200 day moving average is €204.87. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

