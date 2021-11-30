Accretion Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 30th (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Accretion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENERU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 30th. Accretion Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Accretion Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ENERU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.