Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

