Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 867.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a one year high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

