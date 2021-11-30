Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Down 8% After Insider Selling

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) traded down 8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.93. 10,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 722,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Specifically, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $212,550.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,023 shares of company stock worth $1,478,274. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter worth $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth $168,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.