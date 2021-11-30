nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE NVT opened at $35.85 on Friday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

