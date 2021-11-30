Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 390,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

