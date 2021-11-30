Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 110 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 103.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of SVNLY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

