GlobalFoundries Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries’ (NASDAQ:GFS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 7th. GlobalFoundries had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $2,585,000,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.03.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

