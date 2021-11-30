Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 96.7% in November

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the third quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

