Research Analysts Set Expectations for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 122,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

