CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

