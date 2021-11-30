Adevinta ASA’s (ADEVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.