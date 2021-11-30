Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.59.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

