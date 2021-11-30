Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

